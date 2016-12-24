Lawmaker Proposes Ban on Handheld Cell Use While Driving

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia lawmaker has filed a bill that would prohibit the use of cellphones while driving with limited exceptions.

The Free Lance-Star reports Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell filed a bill this month that would require a hands-free device be used to make calls behind the wheel.

Under the proposed legislation, drivers could display directions or listen to audio from their phones only if the devices were mounted to the car.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 14 states prohibit the use of hand-held cellphones while driving.

Surovell says he spends a lot of time on Interstate 95 and sees too many motorists "staring at the phone in their hands."

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/