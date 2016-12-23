Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Stepping Up DUI Patrol for Holidays

Police officers across the state are stepping up patrols to make sure people don't drink and drive this holiday season.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office has a number of deputies dedicated specifically to DUI enforcement and impaired driving enforcement.

They will be patrolling both primary and secondary roads in Greene County and focusing on areas where they saw DUI's in the past.

"So, we're telling anyone that's consuming alcoholic beverages, to find another way home. If it means by taxi, by Uber, a friend, whatever you do don't get behind the wheel if you've had anything to drink at all," Deputy Derrick Austin of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff's office says statewide, the number of DUI fatalities in the state is decreasing. They attribute that to more education and enforcement.