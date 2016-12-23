Central Va., Valley Doctors Say Flu Season Hasn't Peaked Yet

The good news this holiday is that flu season isn't at its peak yet.

Hospitals in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley say they're seeing few cases of the virus so far. Influenza is well known as the culprit behind high fevers, coughs and body aches.

Doctors say they're waiting to see how this year's strain affects most patients.

"I think we're at the very beginning, we've tested 30 people so far and we've only had two positives. And interestingly enough, one of the positives had already had a flu shot. So we're pretty early on in the season," Dr. William Talbot at First Med said.

Doctors say flu season often doesn't peak until January or February. They recommend getting seen early if you think you might be infected, so you can go on a prescription of Tamiflu, which minimizes flu symptoms.