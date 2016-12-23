C'Ville Family Celebrating First Christmas in Habitat for Humanity Home

Angel and Zechariah preparing to celebrate in their new Charlottesville home.

A mother and son in Charlottesville are ready to start new traditions this holiday season as they prepare to spend their first Christmas in a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Thirty-year-old Angel Turner says Christmas came in July this year, when her new home was completed.

Turner had been living in a two-bedroom house with her mother and 5-year-old son Zechariah. One day, she decided to apply for a home through Habitat for Humanity, which helps families reach the reality of home ownership.

“Surprisingly we ended up getting it approved like three weeks later, which was really really fast. So that was really a blessing," Turner said.

Habitat for Humanity uses a sweat equity system, where applicants work hands on with a team of volunteers in actually building homes.

She's now thankful she's able to give Zechariah his own room, and plenty of space to practice his gymnastic skills, play, and watch Christmas movies.

A home of her own was all Turner said she wanted this Christmas, a gift too big to fit under a tree.

"This means a better future for me and Zechariah and his future as well. Just better possibilities, and prayerfully, a better career one day," said the new homeowner.

She and Zechariah decided to get creative with their Christmas tree this year, dressing it with colorful stickers, glittery Christmas socks, and red and blue rings made out of construction paper.

Angel Turner and her son are one of 12 families spending their first Christmas in their new home at Burnet Commons III.