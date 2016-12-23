VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Culpeper County

VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Culpeper CountyPosted: Updated:
Release from the Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper D.B. Vaden is investigating a fatal crash in Culpeper County.
The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m., Friday (Dec. 23), on Route 620/Edwards Shop Road, approximately one mile east of Angus Lane.
A 2007 Chevrolet was traveling south on Route 620 when it ran off the left side of the highway, continued through a field and struck a tree.
The driver, Floyd W. Smith, 66, of Elkwood, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
