Second Arrest Made in Connection to Harrisonburg Homicide Case

Police have arrested and charged a second man in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Port Republic Road.

The Harrisonburg Police Department says 24-year-old Hector Manuel Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday, December 22. He is charged as a principal in the second-degree to first-degree murder and one count of robbery.

Police were called out to the Deer Run Apartment Complex a little after 9 p.m. Friday, November 18.

Officers say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. This victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second suspect, 26-year-old Seneca Lee Graham, was reportedly taken into custody shortly after policed arrived at the apartment complex. He was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center to receive treatment for “injuries from the altercation.”

Graham is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Rockingham Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).