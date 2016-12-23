Most Retailers Closing Early Christmas Eve, A Few Open Christmas Day

If you're trying to push back holiday gift and food shopping to Christmas Eve, be aware many popular stores have significant hour changes.

Here’s a listing for December 24, 2016 hours:

Wegmans, Kroger, and most grocery stores close at 6 p.m.

Best Buy, Walmart, and Fashion Square Mall also close at 6 p.m.

Target at Hollymead Town Center is one of the few that will be open late with it's hours extending to 10 p.m.

If you're looking to get out of the house Christmas Day, a few businesses will be open for you to visit: