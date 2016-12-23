Quantcast

Most Retailers Closing Early Christmas Eve, A Few Open Christmas Day

Posted: Updated:
Wegmans at Fifth Street Station Wegmans at Fifth Street Station

If you're trying to push back holiday gift and food shopping to Christmas Eve, be aware many popular stores have significant hour changes.

Here’s a listing for December 24, 2016 hours:

  • Wegmans, Kroger, and most grocery stores close at 6 p.m.
  • Best Buy, Walmart, and Fashion Square Mall also close at 6 p.m.
  • Target at Hollymead Town Center is one of the few that will be open late with it's hours extending to 10 p.m.

If you're looking to get out of the house Christmas Day, a few businesses will be open for you to visit:

  • Both Regal Stonefield Stadium and the Violet Crown will be showing movies throughout Christmas Day.
  • All major Starbucks locations will be open until 5 p.m.
  • All Sheetz locations will continue to be open 24 hours.
  • The Boars Head Inn will also be open for dining until 8:30 p.m.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.