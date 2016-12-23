Quantcast

Salvation Army Officer Completes 48 Hours of Bell Ringing

Man making a donation during Jason Perdieu's 48 hours of bell ringing for the Salvation Army Man making a donation during Jason Perdieu's 48 hours of bell ringing for the Salvation Army
Salvation Army Captain Jason Perdieu receiving community support during his 48 hours of bell ringing Salvation Army Captain Jason Perdieu receiving community support during his 48 hours of bell ringing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

An officer with the Salvation Army Waynesboro has finished his "48 for Others" challenge.

Salvation Army Captain Jason Perdieu weathered two nights, below-freezing temperatures, and no sleep for 48 hours straight to raise awareness and money for the charity.

Perdieu started ringing the bell outside the Walmart in Waynesboro at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, and just finished up Friday morning.

The captain says it was harder than he thought, but he did with the support of the community.

"They came out just like I said they would, just like I knew they would, because this community takes care of one another,” Perdieu said.

He added, “this by far has been the coolest and happiest Christmas I've ever had as a Salvation Army officer."

The next step for Perdieu was to head home to get some sleep.

Salvation Army bell ringers will be out with red kettles through Saturday, December 24.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

