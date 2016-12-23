Charlottesville Church to Illuminate 92-Year-Old Steeple

Release from First United Methodist Church of Charlottesville:

Charlottesville, VA, Dec. 23, 2016 - One of the most iconic landmarks in downtown Charlottesville will become a beacon in the night starting Christmas Eve this year.



First United Methodist Church has completed the months-long repair of its 138-foot, 92-year-old steeple and will now show off its many architectural elements even in the night.



Special LED lights will bathe the exterior cupolas, accent the cross, and light from inside the steeple’s multi-paned windows. A “Grand Illumination” will be held at the corner of North 1st and East Jefferson Streets on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 6:30 p.m.



The public is welcome.



When Bill Owens, church member and architect guiding the repair of the steeple, appeared before the city’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) on October 18, he could not have predicted the board’s degree of favorable reaction to the church’s proposal to light the steeple.



One board member even stated, “Perhaps this will set a precedent for other churches in the city.”



Leading up to unanimous approval of the plan, board members expressed how much they thought the lighting would be an aesthetic asset and tangible draw to the downtown area.



The special lighting was designed and installed by Mark Schuyler of Mark Schuyler Design who helped present the proposal to the BAR. Safeway Electric installed the electrical system.



The steeple repair was led by Collin Waters, president of Waters Craftsman, Inc. of Huntley, Virginia, a restoration consultation and preservation company that specializes in the restoration of sacred and historic properties. The firm has restored hundreds of historic properties throughout the United States and Caribbean, including elements of the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., the Library of Congress, the National Cathedral, the State House in Richmond, and a number of historic properties of the National Park Service. Most recently, Dale Waters, the company founder, helped rescue the Thomas Jefferson designed resort and bathhouse at Sweet Springs, West Virginia.



The congregation of First United Methodist Church dates back to 1834, and the present building on Jefferson Street at Lee Park is the third home for the church. The congregation’s first building once stood on Water Street between First and Second Streets West, south of the present Downtown Mall. For more information about the church and its ministries, visit www.CvilleFirstUMC.org.