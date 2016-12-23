VDOT: Remind Out-of-Town Visitors to Slow Down in Route 29 Work Zone

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



CHARLOTTESVILLE — Traffic restrictions on Route 29 between Polo Grounds Road and Hollymead Town Center will remain in effect over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.



Residents with family or friends visiting are urged to remind them that the speed limit on the 1.8-mile segment of highway is 40 miles per hour at all times and the roadway shoulders are closed along sections of the project.



Motorists should anticipate congestion as they approach and travel through the project work zone, particularly during the high-traffic periods before and after Christmas and the New Year holidays. The construction currently under way is behind the barrier walls so no impacts to traffic are anticipated.



The Route 29 widening project is one of eight Route 29 Solutions highway projects to improve safety and increase mobility along the Route 29 corridor in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.



The 1.8-mile-long project will create a third lane in each direction from Polo Grounds Road to Towncenter Drive at Hollymead. A paved multi-use path is also being constructed to the outside of the northbound lanes.



Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on the Route 29 Solutions web site on the News and Traffic Alerts page.