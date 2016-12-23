Traffic Alert: VDOT Scheduled Construction Work for Dec. 26 – Jan. 6

Virginia Department of Transportation Media Release:

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Christmas holiday travel period to provide as many travel lanes as possible. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads from noon Friday, Dec. 23 to noon Tuesday, Dec. 27. During the New Year’s holiday, most lane closures and work zones will be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 30 through noon Tuesday, Jan. 3. For more information, see the news release.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

Route 29 widening – Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – Brief, intermittent traffic restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Route 616 (Black Cat Road) – Pipe installation and shoulder repairs at Route 685 (Bunker Hill Road). Jan. 3 from noon to 3 p.m. and Jan. 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for lane closures controlled by flagging and workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pipe replacement at Route 729 (Milton Road). Dec. 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes from Stevensburg to Lignum. Dec. 27 from noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 3 from noon to 3 p.m. and Jan. 4-6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Traffic will be controlled by flagging. Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Dec. 27 from noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 28-29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon, Jan. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. and Jan. 4-6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion August 2017.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Signal hardware upgrades at intersection of Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road). Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Dec. 27 from noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 30 from 7 a.m. to noon, Jan. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. and Jan. 4-6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion August 2017.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Underground utility survey work southbound from Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) to Route 744 (Lovers Lane) for Route 15/17/29 interchange project. Jan. 4-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway. Intermittent lane closures are possible on Lord Fairfax Road.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Broad Run. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls and use caution traveling through the work zone. Anticipated completion April 2017.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Dec. 27 from noon to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 30 from 7 a.m. to noon, Jan. 3 from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 4-6 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion August 2017.

(NEW) Route 600 (South Boston Road) – Signal hardware upgrades at intersection of Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Signal hardware upgrades at intersection of Route 22 (Louisa Road). Dec. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Signal hardware upgrades at intersection of Frontage Route 187 (Pine Grove Drive). Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Utility company performing communications cable work from Route 767 (School Bus Road) to the Hanover County line. Shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures with flagging. Use caution when traveling near the work zone.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Dec. 27 from noon to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 30 from 7 a.m. to noon, Jan. 3 from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 4-6 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion November 2017.

