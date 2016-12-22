Some Central Virginians Waiting Until Last Minute to Get Christmas Trees

While some central Virginians are rushing to hit the stores this week for the holidays, others are doing some last minute shopping for trees.

Some people stopped by the Virginia Boy Scouts’ Christmas tree lot along Barracks Road in Charlottesville on Thursday, December 22.

The lot uses a self-service honor box, so customers just pick out their tree, and stick their money right in the slot.

It took no time at all for Lynwood Bell to find exactly what he wanted at the lot. Bell says he normally waits a few days before Christmas to buy his tree.

“It depends on who's coming home. Our grandson and daughter are coming, so now we're going to put up a tree," he said

Little River Farm set up its Christmas trees in the parking lot of Fashion Square. The manager of the farm says business was great this year, and that they sold more than 80 trees in just the last two days.

Little River Farm says one of the main reasons why people delay buying their tree until a few days before Christmas is because they like to wait to shop with family members, like children coming home from college for the holidays.