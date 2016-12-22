Albe. Co. Supervisors Allow Historic Sites to Expand Businesses

Some of Central Virginia's most historic landmarks now can make plans to expand. Albemarle County is allowing some new freedoms to several sites in the region.

Supervisors have approved some new language in the county's zoning laws. The changes may seem small but they could have a big impact on some of popular tourist spots.

From Michie Tavern, to Keswick Hall, and the Clifton Inn. You've come to know them not just as spots to stop and walk around, but as places to spend the night, or grab a bite to eat.

Until now, if these historical sites turned businesses wanted to expand, their options were limited.

After a vote by Albemarle County supervisors, there's new flexibility.

A new amendment to the county's zoning laws allows the historic sites the chance to build new structures on their properties, to help expand their restaurants, or inns.

"We want to help see them preserved, but there are constraints on allowing expansions because we want to protect the historic resource," Albemarle County planner Mandy Burbage.

"We want to help these businesses succeed, and to do that they need to be economically viable," Burbage said.

With the new flexibility does come more rules. Any new buildings would have to look like the existing structures.

And the big one, these inns and taverns have to be sure nothing they do disqualifies them from the federal and state registries of historic places.

"The magic words are reasonableness and flexibility because the people who own these facilities understand that historic nature is a value and they're not going to do anything to jeopardize that," Hulbert said.

As of now the new changes only apply to the Michie Tavern, Keswick Hall and Clifton Inn. In fact, a request to expand by Clifton Inn was what largely kickstarted this whole process.

But the county is hoping to revise its rules more in the future to allow more historic places the opportunity to grow.