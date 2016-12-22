Quantcast

Change in Leadership Coming to Hospital for Children and Adolescents

Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

The director of Virginia's only behavioral health hospital for children and adolescents is leaving his post.

Dr. Jeffrey Aaron is no longer in charge of the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton.

Aaron will now work as a forensic programs consultant for the department.

Vickie Coyner, the assistant director of administration, will serve as interim acting director until January 16. Following that, Western State Hospital Director Dr. Mary Clare Smith will begin serving as acting director.

