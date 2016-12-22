Salvation Army of Charlottesville Needs More Volunteers

The Salvation Army of Charlottesville says it needs all the help it can get this holiday season.

The charity needs more bell ringers from the community to lend a hand during its annual Red Kettle campaign.

"The ideal candidate is somebody who has a warm heart, and can do this,” said Director of Development Antonio Rice as he pretended to shake a bell. “He can shake the bell and smile and know that they're making a huge difference here in Charlottesville."

Staff says they're not looking to raise any particular amount of money, just as much as they can get.

Donations go back to the programs at the Salvation Army that help feed people in need and put clothes on their backs.

The Salvation Army in Charlottesville will be serving breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by a Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The deadline to sign up to be a bell ringer for the Salvation Army is 3 p.m. Christmas Eve, December 24. Click here to learn more.

The charity says it also needs volunteers to help out with the Christmas dinner.