Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena

A Charlottesville company is looking to buy the Main Street Arena, and potentially tear it down.

Taliaferro Junction, LLC is evaluating the land and building at 230 West Main Street.

The company is analyzing the suitability of the site for a “21st century office building.”

Taliaferro Junction, LLC was founded on in May of this year and has a registered office in Charlottesville's historic Court Square.

The arena’s current owner, Mark Brown, announced back in September that he was selling.

The listing price still stands at $6.5 million for the 40,000 square foot, multi-use facility.