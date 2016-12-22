Nexus Services Holds 3rd Annual Christmas Miracle Shopping Spree

Nexus Services News Release:



Harrisonburg Virginia – Nexus Services held its 3rd annual Christmas Miracle Shopping Spree this morning.



At 7:00 a.m., Nexus employees and 25 children from the Valley met at the Target in Harrisonburg. Each child was given $1,000 to buy whatever they wanted or needed with this money.



All the children were pre-selected and nominated for various reasons. For these children, this was truly a Christmas miracle and a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Shopping carts were filled with a variety of items. Children bought toys, Xboxes, bikes, and computers, and they also bought coats, clothes, bedding and gifts for their family members. If a child did not spend all their money, they were given a Target Gift Card to bring their total to $1,000.

“The Nexus family of companies is committed to our community. Making dreams come true for children is something we feel blessed we can do as a company,” Michael Donovan, president of Nexus stated. “In December of 2016 alone, the Nexus family of companies has donated half a million dollars to local charitable causes,” Donovan continued.

