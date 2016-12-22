Albemarle County Grand Jury to Hear Home Invasion, Robbery Case

Albemarle County police on the scene of a home invasion on Glade Lane (FILE)

The case against a man charged in a central Virginia robbery is headed to a grand jury.

Twenty-three-year-old Daquan Antonio Jones appeared in Albemarle General District Court Thursday, December 22. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, thus choosing not to hear the prosecutions’ evidence against him

Jones is charged with felony robbery and felony use of a firearm while committing a robbery.

Investigators believe Jones is behind a home invasion in the Townwood Court neighborhood back on September 8. Jones is accused of going into a house on Glade Lane, pulling a gun on the victim, and demanded money.

The victim in this case says he knows Jones personally. According to him, Jones has burglarized his business twice in the past.

Jones is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.