Charlottesville Offices to Close for Christmas Holiday

Release from Charlottesville:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Charlottesville City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 26, in observance of Christmas.



Charlottesville Area Transportation (CAT) route service will end early on Christmas Eve Day, Saturday, December 24. For a detailed schedule of when routes will end, please click here. There will be no CAT service on Sunday, December 25. Service will return to normal on Monday.



Curbside trash and recycling will not be collected Monday, December 26. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. Friday collection will take place Saturday.



City offices will reopen Tuesday, December 27.