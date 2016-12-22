Perrantes & Guy Lead #12 Virginia Past Cal 56-52

Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Isaiah Wilkins scored a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:02 remaining, Mamadi Diakite added a key basket in the final minute, and No. 12 Virginia held off California 56-52 on Wednesday night to snap the Golden Bears' school-record 27-game home winning streak.

Kyle Guy scored 17 points, including seven straight during a big second-half run and two free throws with 15.9 seconds to play, and London Perrantes added 14 points.

The Cavaliers (10-1) won their third straight since their lone loss to West Virginia on Dec. 3 that snapped Virginia's 24-game winning streak at John Paul Jones Arena.

Jabari Bird scored 15 points and Ivan Rabb had 12 rebounds and nine points in a matchup of two top defenses. The Golden Bears (9-3) had the fourth-longest home unbeaten run in the nation and were handed their first defeat at Haas Pavilion since Feb. 25, 2015, against Oregon.

While just the second meeting between the schools, both have been tight, defensive games. The fifth-ranked Cavaliers held off Cal 63-62 in overtime last season in Charlottesville.

Virginia answered Cal's early spurt out of halftime with a 17-2 run.

But the Bears stayed in it until the waning moments.

Perrantes hit a 15-footer with 1:50 to go before Sam Singer's three-point play moments later tied it at 49.

With the Cavaliers' large contingent of fans in Berkeley, they held Cal to 35.3 percent shooting and 5 for 23 on 3-point attempts. Virginia entered the game with the nation's top scoring defense, allowing a school-record low 46.7 points per game. The Cavaliers have held nine of their first 11 opponents to 52 or fewer points.

Team Notes

• UVA ended Cal’s 27-game home winning streak

• The Cavaliers are 2-0 all-time vs. the Bears

• UVA was out-rebounded (39-33) for the first time this season

• The Cavaliers owned a 23-4 advantage in bench points

• Cal erased a 40-31 second half UVA lead with a 10-0 run

• UVA went on a 17-2 run prior to Cal’s 10-0 run in the second half

• The game was tied 22-22 at halftime

Player Notes?

• London Perrantes tallied 14 points and three assists in his return to his home state of California

• Perrantes scored UVA’s first nine points of the game

• Kyle Guy led UVA with 17 points (6-10 FGs) off the bench