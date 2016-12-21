Albe Co. Supervisors Vote to Add New Barnes Lumberyard Business

Albemarle County unanimously approved an amendment which will make room for a brand new business in the Barnes Lumberyard in downtown Crozet.

During a joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission, it didn't take long for the group to reach a consensus they say will bring all sorts of jobs to the area.

Wednesday's re-zoning approval is part of the county's rapid response to try to do a better job for businesses which are looking to grow and expand, and looking to do that locally.

"There are local folks and they need to have more space to grow and improve the operation,” Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek said.

Mallek, says the development of the future Crozet Square has been two years in the making.

"The reason the community is so excited and so involved in this whole discussion is because it is the iconic piece of property downtown and what happens there will affect everything else," Mallek said.

The re-zoning approval changes the proffers on the property.

"It means Peronne Robotics can submit their building permit to locate on the property," Bill Fritz, development process manager, said.

Supervisors are returning some uses to the heavy industry zone in the eastern part of the lumber yard. These uses were given up by the previous owner to protect his lumber mill operation.

Peronne Robotics will be moving in to the eastern part of the Barnes Lumberyard. And with time, it will be joined by businesses and residential units.

"It will be developed as part of a mixed-use, new urbanism project, it's called the Crozet Town Center," Malleek said.

Peronne Robotics is now able to move in as soon as January. The other future businesses will wait for the rest of the rezoning process which has been in application for several months already.