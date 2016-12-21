Charlottesville-Area Harris Teeter Stores Offering Deliveries by Uber

An on-demand car service is now delivering groceries in central Virginia.

The Harris Teeter stores at Barracks Road and Hollymead are sending grocery orders to shoppers' doorsteps using Uber.

Shoppers order items through the Harris Teeter mobile app and track the delivery driver's arrival, just like with Uber's car order service. Delivery is only available to homes within five miles of the stores. It costs $11.95 per order.

Home delivery requires customers order two hours in advance. First time customers can try it for free using the promo code HT1FREE.

Right now, Harris Teeter is offering Uber Rush delivery in Charlottesville, Washington, DC, and Arlington. The grocer is working to expand the service into Alexandria, Reston, and Virginia Beach by January 2017.