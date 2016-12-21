Greene County Habitat for Humanity Gifted Land, Grant for Homes

Site in Greene County for a new Habitat for Humanity home

A home-building nonprofit organization is celebrating two gifts that will provide affordable, safe housing for families in Greene County.

The daughter of Genevieve Eddins and John Morris donated property in Stanardsville to Habitat for Humanity in memory of her parents.

The organization plans to build a four-bedroom, energy-efficient home on the donated property. The William Monroe High School Architecture Club will help design the new house.

“Any time we can get donations, that reduces the cost to the family when they buy the home from us,” said Habitat for Humanity of Greene County Co-Chair Bruce Seger.

Seger goes on to explain, “We'll set the mortgage so the home cost is not over 30 percent of their income, and that then frees up funds for the family for food and emergencies.”

The donation of land for the future home will allow a Habitat for Humanity family to save as much as $40,000 off their mortgage.

Habitat for Humanity also received another gift just in time for the holidays: A $5,000 grant from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation will allow volunteers to do emergency repairs for homeowners who can't afford them.

Wanda Brock will be benefiting from that program.

Brock struggles with bad knee replacements. “I would fall down the steps and sort of hurt my legs and back,” she said.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity are building a ramp on the home she shares with her daughter and mother.

“Oh this ramp has been spectacular. I don't have to worry about falling or nothing,” Brock said.

Volunteers have done repairs to six homes in Greene County this year.

Habitat for Humanity is currently reviewing applications to select a family for the future home. The nonprofit is also trying to raise around $120,000 to start construction next year. They are also looking for additional volunteers, especially when work starts on that new home.