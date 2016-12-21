Memorial Service Scheduled for Staunton City School Board Member

A member of the Staunton City School Board has died.

Seventy-one-year-old Jody Grogan passed away at his home Friday, December 16, due to an autoimmune lung disease.

Grogan served as a board member for the past five years.

A memorial service is scheduled to be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Waynesboro at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22.

The Staunton City School Board will discuss the vacancy during its meeting next week.