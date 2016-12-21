State Leaders Discuss Efforts to Bring Museum Branch to Waynesboro

Concept art for a satellite branch of the Virginia Natural History Museum

State leaders at the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce annual legislative breakfast

State leaders gathered in Staunton Wednesday morning for the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative breakfast.

A variety of topics were covered during the event, including the effort to open a branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro.

The museum has been considering establishing a satellite location in Waynesboro for almost 2 years.

The city recently committed $1 million in incentives, but the museum says it would need roughly $10 million to help fund the Waynesboro satellite.

20th District Delegate Richard P. “Dickie” Bell (R) is advocating for state support with a $250,000 budget amendment to get things moving forward.

Bell says the museum has a bright future in Waynesboro, with the possibility of a great return on investment. A study estimates the museum branch would bring in almost $2 million in spending to Waynesboro.