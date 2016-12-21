Quantcast

State Leaders Discuss Efforts to Bring Museum Branch to Waynesboro

State leaders at the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce annual legislative breakfast State leaders at the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce annual legislative breakfast
Concept art for a satellite branch of the Virginia Natural History Museum Concept art for a satellite branch of the Virginia Natural History Museum
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

State leaders gathered in Staunton Wednesday morning for the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative breakfast.

A variety of topics were covered during the event, including the effort to open a branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro.

The museum has been considering establishing a satellite location in Waynesboro for almost 2 years.

The city recently committed $1 million in incentives, but the museum says it would need roughly $10 million to help fund the Waynesboro satellite.

20th District Delegate Richard P. “Dickie” Bell (R) is advocating for state support with a $250,000 budget amendment to get things moving forward.

Bell says the museum has a bright future in Waynesboro, with the possibility of a great return on investment. A study estimates the museum branch would bring in almost $2 million in spending to Waynesboro.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

