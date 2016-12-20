Update: NAACP VP Says She Has No Plans to Take Turner's Position

The future is unclear for the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP's leadership.

The president of the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP branch is stepping down, and the vice president says she has no plans to take the position.

Dr. M. Rick Turner has served as the branch's president for 12 years, but will resign from the position on December 31, 2016.

Turner states, "Now is the time for new and vibrant leadership." He tells NBC29 that he has enjoyed serving as president.

When NBC29 asked why he was resigning, Turner replied during a phone interview that he was thinking about retiring before the election. Turner says he changed his mind about retiring when he saw Karen Waters-Wicks was running against him for president.

Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP Vice-President Janette Martin told NBC29 in a statement via email, "I have been out of town and was not aware of Rick's resignation, nor his plans to do so. No, that is an assumption that I will be the next president. I chose to run for V.P. Officers have not been sworn in for the 2017 - 2019 term."

Turner says the organization's bylaws will prevent a new election for president and that Boyd-Martin will be the NAACP president for the full two years.

The NAACP Albemarle-Charlottesville Branch was formed July 12, 2001