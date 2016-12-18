Quantcast

Blue Ribbon Commission Delivers Final Report to City Council

Posted: Updated: Jan 01, 2017 12:45 AM
City Council meeting City Council meeting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Council heard the Blue Ribbon Commission's final report Monday evening.

The group has been gathering evidence and public testimony about the city's Confederate monuments, statutes and public spaces. Commissioners presented two recommendations - to either move the Robert E. Lee statue to McIntire Park or to transform it in place.

At its Nov. 28 meeting, commissioners voted 5 to 4 to transform the Lee statue in place and 7 to 2 in favor of moving the Lee statue to McIntire Park. Commissioners voted 8 to 1 to keep Stonewall Jackson in its current location.     

"We'll continue to work through this. While the work of the report is complete, the actual work is far from complete," commissioner Don Gathers said.

Commissioners also presented their ideas for the Slave Auction Block at Court Square and the Daughters of Zion cemetery.

The final decision on these items is now up to city councilors. They are planning a work session in January.

If you would like to see the full report, it is posted to the city's website, Charlottesville.org.

