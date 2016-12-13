Albemarle Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney Confronting Opioid Addiction Crisis

Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci is taking steps to confront central Virginia’s opioid addiction crisis. He wants to create a partnership between law enforcement and health care providers with a big goal - to reverse the epidemic entirely.

Tracci tells NBC29 he felt obligated to take proactive steps to address the growing opioid problem.

He sent a letter to the administrators of both the University of Virginia Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to request a meeting to start this new cooperative effort

In his letter, Tracci notes recent data that shows nearly all long-term opioid users say they first started taking the pills with a doctor's prescription.

He wants to discuss whether the health systems are following recommended steps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce frequency and dosage of opioid prescriptions.

Tracci says law enforcement can't confront the opioid problem alone and needs to work with other stakeholders.

“Addressing this epidemic requires a cooperative approach, not a confrontational one. Law enforcement has an important role to play, as do hospitals and prescribers of these opioids,” said Tracci.

Tracci said NBC29’s two-part investigation into the opioid epidemic that aired last week prompted his latest effort. In his letter, he writes that the story, “Cast additional light on the scope and prevalence of this epidemic in central Virginia."

Representatives from both the UVA Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital say they are willing to meet with Tracci to discuss ways they can work with law enforcement to end the opioid epidemic.

Tracci also issued a statement in response to both the UVA Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital saying:

"I am pleased that the UVA Health System and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital have agreed to meet with Central Virginia law enforcement representatives to identify concrete steps to reverse the opioid epidemic in our community. I am pleased with Sentara's response and look forward to learning more about what steps the University of Virginia Health System has and will take to reduce opioid addiction in Virginia. Establishing a genuine partnership with area Commonwealth's Attorney's and law enforcement representatives is a necessary first step to address the opioid and herion epidemic in our community."

Statements from the UVA Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital can be found below.

University of Virginia Medical Center Statement: UVA Health System is working aggressively to combat the opioid epidemic and is involved in both state and local planning efforts to deal with this public health emergency. On Nov. 4, UVA Health System convened a group of community stakeholders from Central Virginia to discuss potential measures to address pain management and opioid use. We would welcome the opportunity to meet with Mr. Tracci to discuss this issue further as well as collaborate with him as part of local efforts to battle this serious issue.