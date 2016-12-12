Judge: Journalist Group can File Documents in RS Defamation Appeal

A group of journalists wants its voice heard on the final outcome of the Rolling Stone defamation trial.

Monday, a federal judge ruled the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press can file legal documents to help Rolling Stone attempt to overturn the jury's verdict.

Last month, a jury ruled Rolling Stone and others defamed University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo and awarded $3 million.

The media group has an issue with the jury's ruling that a Dec. 5 editor's note constituted a republication of the now-retracted article about a gang rape at UVA.