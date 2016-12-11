Buckingham Co. Supervisors Considering Pipeline Compressor Station

Supervisors in Buckingham County are considering Dominion's request to build a compressor station for its proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Opponents fear it will destroy the environment.

Dominion needs a special use permit from the county to build the compressor station on 68 acres of land along Route 56. Many people are signed up to speak at the meeting both for and against the station.

Compressor stations compress natural gas, increasing the pressure and providing the energy needed to move the gas through major pipelines such as the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Many community members in Buckingham County are worried the station will bring constant noise and air pollution.

Chad Oba with Friends of Buckingham County says it's a waste for a compressor station to be installed.

“No one needs a compressor station anywhere and the fact is there's enough gas. There’s been so many reports about the fact that pipeline companies are over building,” Oba said.

Oba says her organization will keep fighting the compressor station and the pipeline.

NBC29 reached out to Dominion for comment, we have not yet heard back. The Board of Supervisors meeting is Monday at 7 p.m.