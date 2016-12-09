Thomas Jefferson Area Health District Offering Drug Disposal Kits

The Thomas Jefferson Area Health District is making it a lot easier to get rid of those old medications with drug disposal kits people can take home. Districts across Virginia are hoping the kits will help combat the opioid epidemic.

The free drug disposal kits are now available across central Virginia. They allow people to safely dispose of medications without contaminating water sources or harming the environment.

The disposal kits are simple to use - you add warm tap water, seal the bag, and then throw it away in a trash can. The kits are biodegradable and can destroy up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid, or 6 patches.

Employees with the Thomas Jefferson Health District say having the kits available all the time will be convenient to those who need them most.

“We do a lot of drug take back days across the state and those are great, but they're usually limited to one or two days in the year and require a special trip in. Here people could stop by after work, or on their way, or running errands," said Denise Bonds health director.

Proper medication disposal prevents the children or pets from ingesting them and it keeps the adults from accidentally taking wrong or expired medications.

People can pick up drug kits at health department locations across central Virginia, though they recommend calling in advance, if possible, to make sure kits are available.

