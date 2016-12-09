Thomas Jefferson Area Health District Offering Drug Disposal Kits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The Thomas Jefferson Area Health District is making it a lot easier to get rid of those old medications with drug disposal kits people can take home. Districts across Virginia are hoping the kits will help combat the opioid epidemic.
The free drug disposal kits are now available across central Virginia. They allow people to safely dispose of medications without contaminating water sources or harming the environment.
The disposal kits are simple to use - you add warm tap water, seal the bag, and then throw it away in a trash can. The kits are biodegradable and can destroy up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid, or 6 patches.
Employees with the Thomas Jefferson Health District say having the kits available all the time will be convenient to those who need them most.
“We do a lot of drug take back days across the state and those are great, but they're usually limited to one or two days in the year and require a special trip in. Here people could stop by after work, or on their way, or running errands," said Denise Bonds health director.
Proper medication disposal prevents the children or pets from ingesting them and it keeps the adults from accidentally taking wrong or expired medications.
People can pick up drug kits at health department locations across central Virginia, though they recommend calling in advance, if possible, to make sure kits are available.
Thomas Jefferson Health District News Release:
(Charlottesville, Va.) — On November 21, 2016, State Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa J. Levine declared the Virginia opioid addiction crisis a Public Health Emergency. This action came in response to the growing number of overdoses attributed to opioid use and evidence that Carfentanil – a highly dangerous synthetic opioid used to sedate large animals like elephants – has made its way to Virginia. On average, three Virginians die of a drug overdose every day.
In an effort to prevent opioid overdoses and drug misuse, the Thomas Jefferson Health District is offering free drug disposal kits. These kits will allow individuals to properly deactivate and dispose of medications without contaminating water sources or harming the environment. Proper medication disposal prevents poisoning of children and pets, deters misuse by teens and adults, and avoids health problems resulting from accidentally taking wrong or expired medications.
Each biodegradable drug disposal kit can deactivate and destroy up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid, or 6 patches. They are simple to use: add warm tap water, seal the bag, and dispose in the trash can. Drug disposal kits should be used to deactivate and dispose of opioids (narcotics/pain killers such as codeine or morphine).
People can pick up a free drug disposal kit at any of the following health departments:
Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Dept.
Address: 1138 Rose Hill Drive
Charlottesville, Va.
Phone: 434-972-6200
Fluvanna County Health Department
Address: 132 Main St., Route 15
Palmyra, Va.
Phone: 434-591-1960
Greene County Health Department
Address: 50 Stanard Street
Stanardsville, Va.
Phone: 434-985-2262
Louisa County Health Department
Address: 540 Industrial Drive
Louisa, Va.
Phone: 540-967-3703
Nelson County Health Department
Address: 4038 Thomas Nelson Highway
Arrington, Va.
Phone: 434-263-8315
For more information about drug addiction, treatment, and local resources, visit www.VaAware.com.