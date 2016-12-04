Boy, 17, Accidentally Kills Friend While Deer Hunting

ASPEN, Virginia (AP) - The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a 16-year-old hunting companion after mistaking him for a deer.

News media report that the shooting occurred late Friday afternoon on private property on Mt. Carmel Road in Charlotte County.

The agency says the victim was standing in an agricultural field and the shooter was 150 to 200 yards away. The agency says the victim died at the scene.

Investigators determined that both were wearing blaze orange and had taken hunter education classes. The department says both had hunting licenses.

The agency has not released their names. The department says the shooter is from Cullen and the victim was from Phenix.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.