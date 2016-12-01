Charlottesville Police Officer Arrested, Charged With Forcible Sodomy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A Charlottesville police officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of forcible sodomy. Christopher Alan Seymore, 35, is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.
It all stemmed from a November 29 complaint of misconduct and an immediate investigation. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there was sufficient evidence to charge Seymore in relation to the complaint.
Seymore was notified of his termination from the Charlottesville Police Department at the time of his arrest. He had been with the Charlottesville Police Department for about 18 months.
In a written statement, Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas writes, “There is nothing more important to the members of the Charlottesville Police Department than the trust of the citizens we serve. To have that trust violated by one of our own deeply affects all members of this agency as well as the community.”
NBC29 reached out to several Charlottesville City Council members for their reaction, but they had not heard about the arrest and were not comfortable commenting until they knew more.
City Manager Maurice Jones told NBC29 that Thomas is likely to make a statement Friday.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
At this time, the Charlottesville Police Department has no additional comment.