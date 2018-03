The legal team representing Martese Johnson in his civil case against the Virginia Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control and some of its officers has the green light to uncover evidence in regards to some of the officers.

A hearing was held via telephone on Wednesday.

The judge decided during the hearing that Johnson’s attorneys can look into the past of two of the officers named in the suit, but not others due to a pending motion to dismiss from them.

Johnson is suing the department, it's director, and three agents involved in his bloody arrest outside Trinity Irish Pub in Charlottesville in March 2015.