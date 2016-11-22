This Day in History November 22: JFK Assassinated

On November 22 1963 the 35th President of the United States John F. Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas.

The tragedy shocked the nation, and Lyndon Johnson was sworn in as president as a result of Kennedy's death.

Suspect Lee Harvey Oswald was chased down and charged with the murder of Kennedy and a police officer. Texas Governor John B. Connally was seriously injured in the shooting as well.

Oswald was later killed by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby two days later while he was in police custody.