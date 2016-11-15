Quantcast

Woodberry Forest WR Terrell Jana Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Posted: Updated:
Terrell Jana had a receiving and kick return touchdown in Woodberry's 34-21 win over Episcopal Terrell Jana had a receiving and kick return touchdown in Woodberry's 34-21 win over Episcopal
WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (WVIR) -

Woodberry Forest School wide receiver Terrell Jana is the Falcon Club Player of the Week. 

Jana had two touchdowns, one receiving and one on a kick return, in the Tigers' 34-21 win over Episcopal this past Saturday.

The UVa commitment also caught five passes for 100 yards.

Jana also played well at defensive back. He held one the state's top prep receiver to just one catch.

"The award is great," says Jana. "I think it's a testament to all the hard work we put in this season. Not just the players but the coaches as well. They put in so much time for us to succeed and get everything done. It's a testament to the hard work the whole team put in, the whole organization." 

  • Woodberry Forest WR Terrell Jana Named Falcon Club Player of the WeekMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.