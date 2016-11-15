Woodberry Forest WR Terrell Jana Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Terrell Jana had a receiving and kick return touchdown in Woodberry's 34-21 win over Episcopal

Woodberry Forest School wide receiver Terrell Jana is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Jana had two touchdowns, one receiving and one on a kick return, in the Tigers' 34-21 win over Episcopal this past Saturday.

The UVa commitment also caught five passes for 100 yards.

Jana also played well at defensive back. He held one the state's top prep receiver to just one catch.

"The award is great," says Jana. "I think it's a testament to all the hard work we put in this season. Not just the players but the coaches as well. They put in so much time for us to succeed and get everything done. It's a testament to the hard work the whole team put in, the whole organization."