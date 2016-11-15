Corruption Case Behind Him, Former Gov. McDonnell Decides to Teach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell will teach government and policy at a university in Virginia Beach.

Tuesday's announcement from Regent University comes more than two months after federal prosecutors dropped their corruption case against McDonnell and his wife. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned McDonnell's 2014 conviction of accepting gifts from a wealthy businessman.

The university said McDonnell will help establish a Governor's Center for Federalism and Civility. The initiative will assist the states in understanding their role in a federal society.

McDonnell said in a statement that his "painful journey through the justice system" refocused his attention from politics to people and policy. McDonnell also served as Virginia's attorney general and as a state lawmaker.

He starts the job at Regent University in January.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.