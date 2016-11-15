Charlottesville Purchases Land to Help Improve Downtown Parking

The City of Charlottesville has a plan to tackle problem parking downtown, and it includes buying up land along Market Street.

Mayor Mike Signer and other officials confirmed during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city will pay a total of roughly $2.85 million for the land occupied by the Lucky 7 convenience store and the Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant. According to city documents, the assessed 2016 property value of that area is $1.4 million.

The mayor was joined by Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones and councilors Kathy Galvin and Bob Fenwick.

The land purchase will be used to build a new parking garage, and is part of a larger action plan to improve parking downtown.

Charlottesville is also moving forward with establishing a new park-and-ride route from a free lot on Avon Street to downtown, as well as a program to test parking meters around Water Street and Market Street.

The city has hired a manager for the new Charlottesville Parking Department and its programs.

Galvin says the city's patience and willing to study the matter has paid off in the long run. “This is what the public demands, and this is what the public deserves: effective government. And today is a really happy day for me,” she said.

There are currently no plans in place for what will happen to the convenience store or restaurant.

The Charlottesville City Council will officially finalize the contract and appropriate the money to buy the properties during its meeting on Monday, November 21.