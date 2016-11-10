Virginia to Distribute Drug Disposal Kits Throughout State

If you have old medicine that needs to be thrown away, there's now a safe and easy way to do it. Take-home drug deactivation kits are now available to central Virginians with excessive or unused prescription drugs.

The commonwealth is distributing these kits with the goal of removing 3.6 million unused prescription pills from Virginia homes.

Attorney General Mark Herring secured the donation of 80,000 disposal kits from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals to health departments to combat Virginia’s opioid crisis.

The kits are free and make sure prescription medicines are disposed of properly.

Officials at the Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth say these kits also prevent the drugs from getting into the wrong hands.

“We want folks to dispose of their drugs so youth aren't getting them, then second to that is the environment. Flushing them down the toilet or burying them in the back yard is certainly not the proper way to dispose them,” said Kari Jones of the Augusta Prevention Department.

Starting next week, you can get a kit in Greene County, Augusta County, Staunton, and Charlottesville.

Employees at the office locations encourage you to call in advance before visiting to grab a kit.

To see the nearest distribution site to your location, click here.