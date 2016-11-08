Blue Ridge QB Justin Armwood Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Blue Ridge school quarterback Justin Armwood is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

"Its amazing," says Armwood. "Its a blessing from God. I just thank my team and God for giving me this opportunity."

Armwood passed for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the Barons' three-point win over Trinity Episcopal Friday. The senior quarterback also had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

"The offensive line was clicking and the defense was doing well. Overall, we played well as a team," he said.

"He had just taken the SAT test that morning and actually came to the game late," says Blue Ridge head coach Tim Thomas. "He and a couple of other guys were taking it in Richmond, so in terms of him coming in and being able to focus to play a game like that, against a really good team, just says a lot about Justin's character."

Blue Ridge finished its season with a record of 7-2 and will play at Atlantic Shores Christian this Friday, for the VISAA Division II State Semifinals.

The Barons played in the state semifinals last year but lost at STAB 55-26.

The team is looking to go further this year

"This is a big game," says Armwood. "All of the seniors, this is all we talk about. The whole school has been talking about it. It's a big motivation for us."

Senior linebacker Jahlil Puryear says, "It would mean everything. The past three years, we didn't make it but we all progressed in the following years, and it would mean a lot to me."

"We've been talking all year, that we want to to go further than that," says Thomas. "We want to play that extra game and we want to get past that point. The kids are really motivated. They've come to play. They've really been excited about playing football."