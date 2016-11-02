Opponents of Atlantic Coast Pipeline Plan Revival in Nelson County

Opponents of Dominion's Atlantic Coast Pipeline cutting through central Virginia are planning an old fashioned Sunday revival to get people in the spirit to fight the project. They're expecting hundreds of people to fill a field in Nelson County this weekend.

Pipeline protesters are calling it a property rights revival. They argue a private company should not be allowed to take their property for its profit.

The Friends of Nelson Group plans to set up an 80 foot tent behind the Rockfish Valley Community Center. An eminent domain attorney will lead the revival.

The group is encouraging property owners and neighbors along the path of Dominion's proposed natural gas pipeline to come testify about the impact it would have.

Organizers say this is about reviving the spirit of the Constitution and protecting property rights.

“This is eminent domain being transferred to a private company for profit to take people's land and we think that's not right,” said Doug Hornig, Friends of Nelson board member. “We think it's unconstitutional and we think it's morally reprehensible, and that's why we're fighting it.”

Organizers say the revival will be a family friendly event with food trucks, live music, and games for kids. The event gets started under the tent at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6, with live music playing at 1 p.m.

Federal regulators are currently reviewing Dominion's proposal for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. A decision whether to approve the project is expected by next September.