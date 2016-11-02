Quantcast

Charlottesville Judge Considers Delaying Lawsuit Against Huguely

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Attorneys for the family of a former University of Virginia lacrosse player killed by her boyfriend are asking a judge to delay the trial in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family of Yeardley Love is seeking $30 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against George Huguely.

Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder for killing Love in her apartment in May 2010. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence

Wednesday, November 2, attorneys for the Love family asked a Charlottesville judge to push back the start of a civil trial while they wait for a Maryland judge's decision in a separate case. The Maryland case centers on whether the Loves can get a payout from the Huguely family's $6 million insurance policy.

Matthew Green, a lawyer for the Huguely family, says the case has dragged on long enough.

“This needs resolution at this point. It's very unusual for a civil case to drag on this long. Certainly, this is a very unusual case for a number of reasons, but the sooner we can get all this done, the community can heal a little bit, George can get on with his life,” Green said.

The judge says he will decide by the end of the month whether to delay the trial.

The three-week trial is currently scheduled to start in March 2017.

  Reported by Matt Talhelm

    Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11.  

