Charlottesville Judge Considers Delaying Lawsuit Against Huguely

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Attorneys for the family of a former University of Virginia lacrosse player killed by her boyfriend are asking a judge to delay the trial in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family of Yeardley Love is seeking $30 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against George Huguely.

Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder for killing Love in her apartment in May 2010. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence

Wednesday, November 2, attorneys for the Love family asked a Charlottesville judge to push back the start of a civil trial while they wait for a Maryland judge's decision in a separate case. The Maryland case centers on whether the Loves can get a payout from the Huguely family's $6 million insurance policy.

Matthew Green, a lawyer for the Huguely family, says the case has dragged on long enough.

“This needs resolution at this point. It's very unusual for a civil case to drag on this long. Certainly, this is a very unusual case for a number of reasons, but the sooner we can get all this done, the community can heal a little bit, George can get on with his life,” Green said.

The judge says he will decide by the end of the month whether to delay the trial.

The three-week trial is currently scheduled to start in March 2017.