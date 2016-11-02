Commission Votes 6-3 to Keep Confederate Statues in Charlottesville

Statues of Confederate military leaders could be staying in downtown Charlottesville.

The Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Monuments and Public Spaces voted 6-3 Tuesday evening to let the statues remain in place.

Commission members have been tasked with recommending to city officials how to best handle the issues surrounding statues of General Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson in Court Square and General Robert Edward Lee in Lee Park, as well as other landmarks and monuments.

The commission will next put together a draft proposal. The public will then get a chance to preview that draft during a forum scheduled to take place at Walker Upper Elementary School on November 10.

The final meeting for the commission will be held on November 28.

The official presentation to Charlottesville City Council will be on December 19.