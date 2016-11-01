Charlottesville's Rakeem Davis Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Charlottesville HS running back/safety Rakeem Davis is the Falcon Club Player of the Week

Charlottesville High School running back Rakeem Davis is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

He rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns in Charlottesville's big 56-35 win over Western Albemarle on Friday.

Davis also had 10 tackles on defense and a kick return for 55 yards.

On offense Davis a lot of damage on a few long runs.

Davis says, "It started with the front line...were leading me around the edges and blocking the big dudes on the other team to open a lot of holes to get my yards and my touchdowns. This is a real honor. My brother had this when he was in high school, so I told him today I guess he was jealous or whatever."

Coach Eric Sherry says, "He's very versatile, he's a Swiss army knife on the football field. He did what his job was, and executed the plays how to do it, and his teammates did the same thing, so it was great."

Charlottesville now has a record of 5-4 and has a big game with playoff implications Friday at home against Louisa County.