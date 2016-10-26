Copy-The Latest: Police ID man killed in workplace shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal workplace shooting inside a rail car manufacturing company in Virginia (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Police have identified the man shot and killed by a former co-worker at a rail car factory in Virginia.

Roanoke Police spokesman Scott Leamon said by telephone Wednesday that 56-year-old Daniel Brown of Montvale was killed in Tuesday's shooting.

Police say Getachew Fekede opened fire at the FreightCar America facility in Roanoke early Tuesday before killing himself. They say the 53-year-old entered the U.S. from Kenya legally through a refugee immigration program, but was fired by the company in March when he stopped showing up for work.

Leamon identified the three other employees injured in the shooting as 31-year-old Keith Law from Rocky Mount, 32-year-old Gary Koran of Roanoke, and 31-year-old Travis Valderrama of Catawba.

Carilion (ka RIL lee on) Roanoke Memorial Hospital said Wednesday that the two patients who remain hospitalized are in fair condition.

3 a.m.

Neighbors say the man suspected of killing a former co-worker and wounding three others at a rail car factory in Virginia was a good friend and hard worker who showed no signs of violence.

Police say Getachew Fekede opened fire at the FreightCar America facility in Roanoke early Tuesday before killing himself. They say the 53-year-old from Kenya entered the U.S. through a refugee immigration program and was fired by the company in March when he stopped showing up for work.

Clarence Jones, a neighbor of Fekede, says he quit his job because he was being harassed by another man at work. Jones called Fekede "the perfect neighbor." Frank Myers, another neighbor, said Fekede was "an exceptionally nice guy."

Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

