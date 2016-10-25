Quantcast

Albemarle RB Jamal Thompson Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Posted: Updated: Oct 25, 2016 05:41 PM
Jamal Thompson rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns against Powhatan Jamal Thompson rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns against Powhatan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle High School running back Jamal Thompson is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Thompson rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' win at Powhatan last Friday.

"It's special to me," says Thompson. "I never thought I would win this award but it's great to win. It's very special. We put the hard work in this summer. We ran hills up at UVA, we put in the work when coach was not with us. We came to the field, during the summer."

Thompson has had a great senior year. He's rushed for almost 800 yards and eight touchdowns to help lead Albemarle to a 6-2 record, so far this season.

"I'm really proud of Jamal," says head coach Brandon Isaiah.  "I've talked to him about it. That's the way I expect him to play every week. I've been challenging him to keep this momentum moving forward. He's a hard working kid. He's put his all into this team and this program, so for him to have a great night like he did, and receive some positive attention like he did, we're really excited for him."

  • Albemarle RB Jamal Thompson Named Falcon Club Player of the WeekMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.