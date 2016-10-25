Albemarle RB Jamal Thompson Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Albemarle High School running back Jamal Thompson is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Thompson rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' win at Powhatan last Friday.

"It's special to me," says Thompson. "I never thought I would win this award but it's great to win. It's very special. We put the hard work in this summer. We ran hills up at UVA, we put in the work when coach was not with us. We came to the field, during the summer."

Thompson has had a great senior year. He's rushed for almost 800 yards and eight touchdowns to help lead Albemarle to a 6-2 record, so far this season.

"I'm really proud of Jamal," says head coach Brandon Isaiah. "I've talked to him about it. That's the way I expect him to play every week. I've been challenging him to keep this momentum moving forward. He's a hard working kid. He's put his all into this team and this program, so for him to have a great night like he did, and receive some positive attention like he did, we're really excited for him."