Survey: Majority of Likely Virginia Voters Support Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Posted: Updated: Oct 31, 2016 03:30 PM
Proposed path for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Proposed path for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A new survey of likely Virginia voters finds the majority of them support Dominion's plans to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Survey results released Wednesday by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce show the pipeline gets 55 percent support statewide. 

The chamber has previously endorsed the pipeline.

The project faces strong opposition along its path through Augusta and Nelson counties.

In a statement, Dominion says, "While a small but vocal minority of opponents has received disproportionate attention, the vast majority of Virginians support this pipeline as a common sense solution to our growing energy needs."

