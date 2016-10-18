Western Albemarle's Noah Crutchfield Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Noah Crutchfield had two sacks, five QB hurries and two blocked punts in Western's win over previously undefeated Louisa County

Western Albemarle defensive end Noah Crutchfield is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Crutchfield had nine tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hurries in Western's big upset of undefeated Louisa County last Friday night.

Crutchfield also blocked two punts in the Warriors 38-30 win over the Lions.

"Noah really accelerates our defense,” says Western head coach Ed Redmond. “He has a high motor. He's our emotional guy. He elevates the other guys when he plays well. I think he did that Friday night. His performance was probably one of the best, since he's been here, against a very good Louisa Football team."

Crutchfield has 10 sacks this season and 16 tackles for a loss. His older brother Osiris is a freshman on the Virginia football team. Noah is being recruited to play football at the college level, mostly by in-state schools. He has an offer from Delaware State.

"My season this year, I think I've been playing good," says Crutchfield. "I've been trying real hard, trying to push my team up, trying to be my best and do as best as I can."