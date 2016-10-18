Western Albemarle's Noah Crutchfield Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Western Albemarle's Noah Crutchfield Named Falcon Club Player of the WeekPosted: Updated: Oct 18, 2016 06:46 PM
Noah Crutchfield had two sacks, five QB hurries and two blocked punts in Western's win over previously undefeated Louisa County
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
