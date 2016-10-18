Bryan Silva Sentenced in Charlottesville Circuit Court

The man who prompted an hours-long stand-off with Charlottesville police in January was sentenced on Tuesday, October 18.

Bryan Silva was sentenced on firearms charges, and was given five years for possession, 12 months for brandishing, and 86 days for contempt.

Most of the time was suspended though, and instead he'll serve 11 months in jail followed by another 11 months on home electronic confinement. Four months were credited to what he has served.

The sentence begins immediately on Tuesday, despite the vocal pleas of his family and friends to allow him several weeks before reporting to jail.