Love Wrongful Death Lawsuit Moving Forward in Charlottesville Court

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

A wrongful death lawsuit is moving forward against former University of Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely, who killed Yeardley Love back in 2010.

Tuesday, October 18, a Charlottesville judge denied a request to slow down the case heading toward a trial date next March.

Attorneys for the family of Yeardley Love wanted a delay in the Charlottesville lawsuit against Huguely while they wait for a decision from a federal judge in Maryland in a separate case involving insurance coverage.

Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder for killing Love, his former girlfriend, in her apartment in May 2010. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

Marta Murphy, Huguely's mother, attended Tuesday’s hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court. Huguely's attorney argued against a delay in the $30 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The Charlottesville court has been waiting more than a year for a decision in the Maryland case over whether the Love family could get a payout from the Huguely family's insurance policy.

In that case, Yeardley's mother, Sharon Love, says Huguely did not intend to kill her daughter. Huguely's attorneys want the Charlottesville case bound by that version of events.

“It's been the first time Sharon Love has had to take a legal position about what happened in her daughter's bedroom, Yeardley's bedroom. She's alleged a number of facts that we agree with fully. Those facts are that this was a complete accident,” said Matthew Green, attorney for Huguely.

"We're going to seek information from federal court in Maryland to see when the expected ruling will be, and with that updated information we can provide that to the court here," said Irv Cantor, Love family attorney.

Sharon Love is expected to give a deposition to Huguely's defense team in the wrongful death suit by the end of the year. Attorneys for the Love family say they plan to come back and ask the judge to push back the trial from March of 2017.